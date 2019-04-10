Kelly's feet are firing her across the globe

British entertainer Orissa Kelly has used her unique skill set to travel across the world, impressing audiences on every continent.

THE whirlwind adventure of Orissa Kelly is nothing short of amazing.

The British entertainer travels the world displaying her unique talent of firing a bow and arrow with her feet.

Originally from Watford, the 24-year-old was recently on tour in Australia enthralling audiences with her unimaginable skill.

Miss Kelly burst onto the entertainment scene after appearing on popular television program Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Since then she has performed around the world but she told the Tweed Daily News her journey began out of a need to be different.

"I have been a gymnast my entire life, since I was three years old - I think I learnt to handstand around the same time I learnt to walk,” Miss Kelly said.

"I competed for Great Britain for most of my life and when I turned 17 I didn't want to just stop and give it up and have all of those years be wasted so I decide to carry on in the form of a career.

"I started doing aerial silks and I didn't get that much work from it so I thought about how I could get more work.

"So instead of trying to be the best gymnast or the best aerial silks artist, I decided to do something different and I decided to be the only one and that way no one could compare to me so I just came up with this crazy idea.”

That crazy idea was creating a foot-archery routine in 2015 - the first person in Britain to do so - and the first person in the world to light the arrows on fire.

For the last few years the Watford archer has been in demand across the globe.

Television and movie roles have also come Miss Kelly's way, with a number of appearances on BBC shows.

Her most notable appearance to date was her performance in the box-office hit Wonder Woman.

The British entertainer spent 10 days on the Gold Coast and Tweed Shire holidaying with friends and family.

Miss Kelly said Australia, especially the Gold Coast-Tweed region, had to be one of the finest places she had seen in her travels.

"It has blown my mind - I think Australia is incredible because you have the desert, you have the mountains, the rainforest,” she said.