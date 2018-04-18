Ken Hanson makes history, produces bowl of his life

TWEED Heads Bowls Club member Ken Hanson has become Australia's oldest Commonwealth Games gold medal winner after the 68-year-old rolled the Australian open para triples team to victory with the shot of his life at the Broadbeach Bowls Club.

Hanson's record making bowl had to land perfectly to give the open triples team a chance against New Zealand in the gold medal bout, and he delivered, conjuring the last-gasp victory by smashing away two Kiwi bowls from the jack.

Hanson now holds the record for oldest ever athlete to win a gold medal, overtaking the previous record holder Dorothy Roche, who was 61 when she won gold in the lawn bowls at the 1990 Games.

After his shot Hanson told the Associated Press that he had to just let the last bowl fly and see what happened.

"There wasn't no draw shot or anything like that. It was just to let it go as hard as I could and hope I hit the right ball, which it did,” Hanson said.

Now, Hanson has surpassed his wildest expectations.

"If you had of told me 18 months ago that I'd be standing here about to get a gold medal, I would've said you're kidding yourself,” he said.

"I never would've even entertained the idea of playing in the Commonwealth Games of the disability but we've been through a lot together us guys and we're not a bad combination.”