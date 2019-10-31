Kendra making her mark in Hockey One

Kendra Fitzpatrick of the Blaze competes with Leah Welstead of the Fire during the women's round three Hockey One field hockey competition between Adelaide Fire and Brisbane Blaze at the State Hockey Centre in Adelaide, Sunday, October 13, 2019. Picture; AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

THERE is a Tweed flavour in the Brisbane Blaze as they charge towards the end of the competition.

The Brisbane-based women’s hockey side sit second in the Sultana Bran Hockey One national league approaching the final round of the season this weekend.

Cabarita’s Kendra Fitzpatrick made her debut for the Blaze in Round Three earlier this month against Adelaide.

She has joined her two sisters and Australian Hockeyroos representatives Savannah and Madison in the side.

It has been a massive season for the younger Fitzpatrick, who says she has learnt a lot from the many opportunities she has had throughout 2019.

“I would have to say that coming home with the gold at Under 18 and Under 21 nationals this year are two titles I won’t ever forget,” she said.

“The Under 18 national final was incredible, we came back with three goals in six minutes and that is something that I will probably remember for the rest of my life.

“Additionally, winning the Under 21 nationals in a local region (Lismore) was also pretty special.

“All my friends and family were able to come out and watch, which was very memorable.”

Despite all the success this season, the goal of playing in the inaugural Hockey One competition remained the major goal for the Cabarita product.

She said here goal was to play along side her sisters in the former Australian Hockey League, but with the new competition, the accomplishment is still the same.

“I remember watching my two sisters play together and hoping that one day, I too could play alongside them,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I’ve watched and cheered them on every year since then and the idea of playing with them one day didn’t seem that realistic to me.

“I was so grateful that I got to play with my big sister, Savannah.

“It’s one thing to train or muck around with your sister on a mini field at home – but it was a whole new ball game to actually run out beside her.”

Looking back at her first game this season, it was a baptism of fire for the youngster, who says she didn’t know what to expect.

“To be honest, I was in a lot of shock and the whole idea didn’t exactly hit me until I got my first touch in my debut game against Adelaide Fire,” she said.

“It has always been a goal of mine to make that squad so when I finally cracked it, I was thrilled that I was given the opportunity.”

Brisbane will play on Saturday afternoon Queensland State Hockey Centre in Morningside, against the NSW Pride at 4pm ADST.