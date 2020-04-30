Kevin Pettiford in alleged jail razor attack

Just a few weeks after murder accused Kevin Pettiford allegedly slashed another inmate's throat and earned himself a ticket to the state's high security prison, he allegedly pulled a razor from an unexpected hiding place and slashed a guard.

The 34-year-old has now been moved again - this time to a prison hospital - as stomach-churning details of the latest alleged attack emerge.

Pettiford was arrested late last year and charged with murder after the body of homeless man Andrew Whyte Murray was found still inside his sleeping bag near Tweed Heads.

He was only in Shortland prison near Cessnock in the Hunter Valley for a few weeks before he allegedly turned on an inmate.

A few days after Christmas Pettiford allegedly used a weapon made of three razor blades and a plastic handle to slit the throat of inmate Nathan Mellows.

Mellows survived and Pettiford was charged with attempted murder.

Police will allege he told detectives he put off the attack for a few days because he was watching Star Wars and then the cricket.

But he allegedly told police he selected Mellows as his target because he appeared to have few friends either within or outside prison.

Pettiford was charged with attempted murder and transferred to Goulburn, but it's unclear if he was held in the Supermax High Risk Management Centre where prisoners are under near-constant surveillance and lockdown.

Goulburn's Supermax High Risk Management Centre where prisoners are under near-constant surveillance and lockdown.

A few weeks after moving to Goulburn, police will allege, Pettiford secreted a razor in his foreskin to hide it from authorities.

He allegedly used that to create another makeshift weapon.

When a 52-year-old guard passed a meal through a hole in a locked cell door, on March 9, Pettiford allegedly slashed the officer on the arm.

The guard was treated for the injury and Pettiford was charged with assault law enforcement officer inflicting actual bodily harm a few days later.

Pettiford was moved, following the alleged attack, to Long Bay's hospital wing where he remains.

NSW Corrective Services would not comment on his current prisoner classification or the alleged attack on their guard because the matter remains before the courts.

Pettiford's matter went before Goulburn Local Court on Thursday where it was adjourned until May 13.

His murder and attempted murder charges will return to Tweed Heads Local Court in June.