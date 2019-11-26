Key driver changes being made in Supercars

Chaz Mostert is on the move to Walkinshaw Andretti United.

THE 2020 Supercars grid is almost set following confirmation of Chaz Mostert's defection from Tickford Racing to Walkinshaw Andretti United.

The driver market has been incredibly active and while Mostert's decision to join WAU has been an open secret for months, commercial reasons meant it could not be confirmed until after the season finale in Newcastle.

The two leading teams, Shell V-Power Racing and the Red Bull Holden Racing Team, will go into 2020 unchanged - but behind them there have been several key changes.

Tickford have been at the centre of the silly season and will remain so until Mostert's seat is filled - with Jack Le Brocq the expected replacement. Super2 champion Bryce Fullwood is expected to join Mostert at WAU in a brand new line-up, with James Courtney and Scott Pye moving on to new homes.

Penrite Racing will also go into the new season with an unchanged driver line-up, with David Reynolds inking an historic 10-year deal earlier this year to remain alongside the re-signed Anton De Pasquale.

David Reynolds after winning in Newcastle. Picture: Darren Pateman

Brad Jones Racing will expand to four cars for 2020, adding Jack Smith with a Racing Entitlements Contract - but Tim Slade confirmed his exit after the season finale, with Todd Hazelwood his likely replacement.

Hazelwood would leave behind Matt Stone Racing, which is expanding to two cars from 2020 with Garry Jacobson strongly linked to one seat at the team. A driver-share arrangement deal for the other car has also been mooted.

Kelly Racing will downsize to two cars and run Ford Mustangs. Team 18 will expand to two cars, as will Sydney-bound TEKNO Autosports.

Garry Rogers Motorsport will leave the sport altogether.

Kostecki Brothers Racing - which ran wildcards at all three PIRTEK Enduro Cup events - could also make a full-time debut or at least run wildcards.

It's all happening - check out the state of play for the 2020 grid.

2020 VIRGIN AUSTRALIA SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER LINE-UP

DJR Team Penske (Shell V-Power Racing Team)

#12: Fabian Coulthard

#17: Scott McLaughlin

Triple Eight Race Engineering (Red Bull Holden Racing Team)

#88: Jamie Whincup

#97: Shane van Gisbergen

Tickford Racing

#5: Lee Holdsworth

#6: Cameron Waters

#23: Will Davison

#55: Jack Le Brocq

Erebus Motorsport (Penrite Racing)

#9: David Reynolds

#99: Anton de Pasquale

Walkinshaw Andretti United

TBA: TBA

TBA: Chaz Mostert

Brad Jones Racing

#8: Nick Percat

#14: TBA

#21: Macauley Jones

TBA: Jack Smith

Kelly Racing

#7: Andre Heimgartner

#15: Rick Kelly

Team 18

#18: Mark Winterbottom

TBA: Scott Pye

TEKNO Autosports

TBA: James Courtney

TBA: TBA

Matt Stone Racing

#35: TBA

TBA: TBA