Key men in the NRRRL semi-finals

EXPERIENCE: Roy Bell on the run for the Casino Cougars in NRRRL.

EXPERIENCE: Roy Bell on the run for the Casino Cougars in NRRRL. Brian Olive

Roy Bell, Casino

Leading the side as captain-coach and has the most finals experience in a young side.

Points will come from what he creates in the halves with five-eighth Trevor Bolt and both are capable of pulling off match-winning plays.

Winger Denzel Dangerfield has benefited from the kicking game of Bell, having scored 12 tries this season.

Dom Murray,

Tweed Coast

Shining light at Tweed Coast this season and easily the leading try-scorer in the team with 12 to his name.

Hooker Dan Willoughby is the next closest having scored seven tries while Murray can blow a game open from anywhere on the field with his speed.

Murray played in a grand final with Cudgen and will relish the chance to take on his old team in a semi-final.

Luke Dumas, Cudgen

Confidence player and scored the match-winning try in a 20-16 upset win over Murwillumbah which helped get Cudgen to the finals.

Dumas played at a higher level during his previous years at Tweed Seagulls in the Queensland Cup and is one of the classier centres in NRRRL.

He has played in three games this season where he has crossed the tryline twice and will enjoy a local derby when they host Tweed Coast on Saturday.

Toby McIntosh,

Murwillumbah

Murwillumbah fullback Toby McIntosh is back playing finals for the first time since he helped the Mustangs win the grand final over Cudgen in 2016.

The Mustangs are blessed with speed to burn out wide with wingers Jack Bishop and Liam Cusack scoring 40 tries between them.

McIntosh has spent time between five-eighth and fullback this season and will dangerous when he gets the ball near the tryline.