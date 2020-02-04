Key players could help Giants make NRRRL comeback

Mullumbimby front-rower Josh Castellano playing for the Giants in NRRRL. The Club looks set for a big season in 2020. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Mullumbimby front-rower Josh Castellano playing for the Giants in NRRRL. The Club looks set for a big season in 2020. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A CHANGING of the guard at the Mullumbimby Giants should help them return to the finals in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

The appointment of club junior and current first grade lock Dwayne Moseley as captain-coach helped seal the return of halfback Wayde Kelly and lock Cody Nelson.

Kelly won a premiership at Murwillumbah in 2016 while Nelson played a handful of NRL games with the Gold Coast Titans in 2014 and Parramatta Eels over the following three years.

Nelson should be one of the better forwards in the competition this year with promising front-rower Wade Riley joining the club from the Mustangs.

The Giants also kept its best local products on board in five-eighth Matt Mulcahy, front-rower Josh Castellano and winger Rhys Carruth.

Hooker Shaun Booth is coming back from Byron Bay while 2007 premiership-winning coach Damon Scott will help train the side.

The Giants played semi-finals in 2009 and 2018 before finishing near the bottom of the ladder last season.

“The club has struggled a bit from where it was 10 years ago and it’s been hard to keep the local guys here,” Moseley said.

“We’ve been lucky enough to get a couple of those guys back this season and there is a good feeling around town.

“A lot of locals are putting their hands up to get more involved and it helps when you build a team around guys from the area.”

Moseley expects the Giants to have one of the better forward packs in the competition this season.

Nelson last played NRL at Parramatta in 2017 and has been living in Melbourne for two years.

“He’ll be hard to stop in this competition,” Moseley said.

“He’s still living in Melbourne but he’ll be with us on Friday nights for training.

“Wade (Riley) is a key signing and we should have one of the best packs in the competition.

“To have Wayde (Kelly) playing and helping me run the side is important.

“It’s great to have guys like Rhys Carruth and Josh Castellano committed, too.

“They’ve been our best players for a few years now and they haven’t left when other clubs have gone after them.”

The NRRRL season starts in April.