Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KFC drive-throughs across the country have become car washes today in the name of charity. Picture: Karen BLEIER / AFP
KFC drive-throughs across the country have become car washes today in the name of charity. Picture: Karen BLEIER / AFP
Lifestyle

KFC turns drive-throughs into car washes

12th Oct 2019 2:37 PM

THINKING chicken for lunch?

KFCs across the country are hosting their first ever drive-through window wash service at select restaurants across Australia.

The KFC window wash is on today from 11am - 3pm, with all donations going to the KFC Youth Foundation.

The event follows foundation's release of its second annual Youth Confidence Report, which delves into the state of issues and concerns of young Aussies.

The report includes their attitudes and opinions toward the challenges they face and topics of biggest concern, including mental health.

It also uncovered a crisis in confidence in young Aussies, with fewer than one in five feeling confident enough to be themselves in all areas of their lives.

This year the KFC Youth Foundation aims to raise $1.5 million, with all funds going to the Foundation's five charity partners: Reachout.com, Whitelion, StreetWork, Youngcare and Reach.

More Stories

Show More
car wash charity drive-thru kfc

Top Stories

    Seagulls set to stay as a flock in 2020

    premium_icon Seagulls set to stay as a flock in 2020

    Rugby League The Seagulls exceeded most expectations in 2019, finishing the home and away season in sixth, before falling to a last-play field goal to Redcliffe in their...

    Political entertainment arrives on the Tweed

    premium_icon Political entertainment arrives on the Tweed

    Politics It was political, it was direct, it was entertaining, and it came three years...

    Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    premium_icon Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    Offbeat Meet the newest animals to join the fauna park at Tropical Fruit World

    Family’s craving for authentic Mexican creates award-winning business

    premium_icon Family’s craving for authentic Mexican creates award-winning...

    Business When Jefte and Joey Juarez moved to Burringbar in 2014, they struggled to find...