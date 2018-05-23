Kick back, relax and remember good ol' days at vintage fest

GOOD TIMES: Getting ready for the vintage picnic at Jack Evans Boat Harbour as part of Cooly Rocks On are Katrina Lee, Krystal Baggott and Sarah Smith.

LAYING back on a picnic blanket, enjoying an snack and a cuppa while taking in the relaxed atmosphere on the foreshore of the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads sounds pretty appealing.

And in this hectic day and age, it also sounds too good to be true but for organisers of Cooly Rocks On, which gets underway on the border next month, a Vintage Picnic is one of many new events planned for this year's festival.

Recognised as Australia's premier nostalgia festival, Cooly Rocks on will run from June 6-10 with the Vintage Picnic on Saturday, June 9.

It will be an opportunity to pack the picnic basket, brake out the leather jackets and jeans or frocks and petticoats, meet with other picnickers, share old photos, enjoy some retro music and take in the surrounds.

The condensed festival may be shorter in duration but is bursting at the seems with events.

Festival project manager Mandy Spooner said the events would be celebrating the 50s, 60s and for the first time the 70s,.

"By extending to include the 70s, we will be featuring cars manufactured up to 1978 and we will be doing a 'gentle intro' musically with some 70s acts,” Ms Spooner said.

"However our focus remains the 50s and 60s but by incorporating a new era, we can do a few different things.

"There will be some changes to the footprint of the festival, especially with Queen Elizabeth Park in Coolangatta out of action due to restoration work after the Comm Games so we will be using the jack Evans Boat Harbour in Tweed Heads more.

"We will have four street stages - at Greenmount Beach, Warner Street, Dutton Street and Jack Evans Boat Harbour plus we have had great support from clubs and pubs so there will be plenty of music to dance to.

"This year, Cooly Rocks On will be concentrated in Coolangatta and Tweed Heads plus with the billy cart derby, that will see more people in Rainbow Bay, especially on the Sunday when the finals will be held.”

Trade stalls and markets will extend from the Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club along the foreshore to Greenmount, Kirra Point will host a longboard competition and there will be a Sandman Jamboree featuring panel vans from the 70s.

"We are very fortunate to have as our headline act this year, Lance Lipinsky direct from Las Vegas,” Ms Spooner said.

"He has a huge following in the US and he will be at several of the stages during the festival firing up the crowd with his energetic performances.

"We even hope to have him in the street parade on the Saturday which this year will have few surprises - but I can say just what yet.

"Hula hoops will also be making a big comeback at Cooly Rocks On this year as part of our crowd engagement so start getting that hip action going now.

Festival favourites such as Miss Cooly Rocks On and Miss Rockabilly, car cruises, the Poodle and Pug Parade, dance competitions, show 'n' shine events, skydiving displays and fireworks are all set to make this Year's Cooly Rocks On better than ever.

With all the planning now in place, the only left for Ms Spooner is keeping an eye on the long range weather forecast.

"So far, we are looking OK - fingers crossed!”

* For details, visit www.coolyrockson.com