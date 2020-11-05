Trike stolen from boy with cerebral palsy

AN 11-year-old boy who suffers from cerebral palsy was left devastated after his customised tricycle he used for daily exercises was stolen from his home.

But thanks to a group of Miami locals Elijah Williams is now back on the road again.

The trike, which was bought by the Currumbin Special School student's grandfather, was integral to Elijah's independence according to his mother Joy Williams, as he was unable to ride a bike due to balance difficulties.

Elijah Williams with his new trike which was funded by members of the community after his last one was stolen. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Ms Williams said the trike was usually chained up around the side of the house, but she moved them under the carport of their Miami home last Friday because of the rain.

It wasn't until the next day they discovered the beloved trike was missing.

"It was like a kick to the stomach and I felt sick that someone had been in our property," she said.

"I checked the back, the sides of the house and that's when I thought, 'oh my god' and put the post up on Facebook to see if anyone had seen it.

"Elijah was devastated and because of his memory loss, he would have asked me like 100 times over the weekend if he could go ride his tricycle."

Elijah Williams with his new trike. Photo: Jason O'Brien

Ms Williams said two young girls believed they spotted the tricycle on Saturday at Miami on the Gold Coast Highway, but it has not surfaced.

In response to the heartless theft, a group of Miami locals have pitched in to help get Elijah back on the road again.

Richard Snowden and David Rogers privately messaged Ms Williams offering to replace the stolen tricycle.

The pair then helped to fundraise $1115 for the new tricycle.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

