Kid hospitalised after trick or treating

1st Nov 2019 9:20 AM

 

A child has been taken to hospital in Victoria after she ate a drug that became mixed in with lollies while out trick or treating.

The preschool girl was enjoying the Halloween festivities in Bacchus Marsh, northwest of Melbourne, when the incident occurred.

Victoria Police told news.com.au the child became ill while trick or treating on Hallets Way in the town just after 8pm yesterday.

Hallets Way in Bacchus Marsh near where the incident occurred. Picture: Google Maps.
The child's mother noticed the little girl was not well and an ambulance was called, with the child taken to hospital for observation.

"Investigators have been told that the child may have ingested a prescription medication and are currently making inquiries as to how this happened," police said in a statement.

The drugs was reportedly used to treat psychosis and may have become mixed up with other sweets and lollies the child was collecting.

Channel 7 reported the child's parents said the incident was a warning to other mums and dads in the area to check their child's Halloween stash.

Police are investigating but do not have reports of any similar incidents.

