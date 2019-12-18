Menu
Kidnapper jailed over violent home invasion

Aisling Brennan
18th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A TABULAM man responsible for a violent home invasion and keeping the resident against their will for more than two hours has been sentenced.

Sam Mitchell, 40, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for kidnapping in company with the intent to cause actual bodily harm, stealing property from a house and stealing a motor vehicle.

Mitchell had pleaded guilty to the three charges after he entered a Banora Point home, detained and assaulted the resident before he stole a host of valuables on December 3, 2017.

Mitchell was accompanied by a 45-year-old Drake woman, who was later found not guilty on the basis that she was mentally ill.

The resident, who had been held by against their will for two-and-a-half hours, called the police after Mitchell stole the car from the house and fled.

Mitchell’s barrister Ben Cochrane also told Lismore District Court on Monday his client had completed several educational certificates while in custody.

He will be eligible for parole August 16, 2023.

home invasion lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

