Kids books needed to restock flooded school library

NEW CHAPTER: Jemima Slack-Smith is helping her mum collect books to restock the flooded library.

THE call has gone out for donations of new and old books to help restock the library at St Joseph's Primary at South Murwillumbah, which suffered extensive damage in the recent floods.

Burleigh Heads graduate teacher Olivia Slack-Smith, who completed her teaching prac at the school while studying her education degree, has started a drive to help collect books for the school.

"When I saw the devastation of the floods on the news I knew that I needed to do something to help,” Ms Slack-Smith said.

"A close friend of mine lives in South Mur'bah and her two daughters attend St Joseph's.

"Her house was flooded and she has lost a lot herself including her car. I asked about the school and was upset to find out that the whole bottom floor was flooded, they lost the library, canteen, staff room and admin office.

"So I decided that I would put a call out on Facebook to donate books to help restock school library.”

After a few days, Ms Slack-Smith collected close to 1000 books with more to come after book publisher Simon and Schuster agreed to donate new books.

"I am collecting books for school aged children from four to 13 year olds, fiction and non-fiction, picture books and chapter books,” she said. "I'm still collecting books and really need more fact books.”

Ms Slack-Smith, whose own children have been helping her with the drive, said she just wanted to return the favour after the school had been so helpful during her student prac.

"I did my final teaching prac at St Joseph's last year, and when I started my last six week block (my husband) had been through emergency surgery and was still recovering,” she said.

"It was so hectic and stressful. My lovely mentor teacher was so understanding and really gave me grace to get everything done.”

* To donate to the cause, contact Ms Slack-Smith on Facebook page: "Help me restock flooded school library - Murwillumbah”.