Kid’s health at the forefront of new program

The Northern Rivers Health District is encouraging kids to be more active. Picture: Russell Millard.

Schools and community organisations across the Northern Rivers are invited to apply for a grant to support health and wellbeing projects for young people in our communities.

The Northern NSW Local Health District is funding the $40,000 grant program, as part of the Healthy Communities Northern Rivers initiative.

The grants are designed to inspire projects that make it easier for young people aged between 13 and 24 to be physically active and eat healthy food.

School and community organisations can receive up to $4000 as part of the grant program.

Health promotion manager, Jillian Adams, said many of the behaviours that increase the risk of chronic disease — smoking, drinking alcohol, eating junk food and low levels of physical activity start in adolescence.

“Teenagers may not care much about the risk of chronic disease in the future, so our focus is on how to increase their wellbeing and help them feel good now,” Ms Adams said.

“One of the criteria for the grants is that young people are involved in planning the projects. The ideas need to come from young people, because they know what sort of activities will work best for them.”

The grant program was launched at a Youth Health and Wellbeing event in Ballina on September 24.

The event highlighted the latest research about the links between physical activity and wellbeing for young people, and showcased innovative youth programs.

Healthy Communities Northern Rivers was established by NNSWLHD in 2018 to bring government, non-government and community organisations together to address rising levels of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

The youth grants are part of the Healthy Communities Northern Rivers action plan for building communities that make it is easier for people to make healthy choices, such as being physically active and eating healthy food.

Eligible school and ­community groups are encouraged to apply for the program soon.

For grant application forms visit the Health Communities Northern Rivers website, nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/health-promotion/healthy-communities.