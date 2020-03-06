Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 8:10 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Heads council planning meeting

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Tweed Heads council planning meeting

        News Today's rolling coverage of the third Tweed Shire Council meeting this year in Tweed Heads

        Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        premium_icon Bare shelves: North Coast stores stripped of essentials

        News THE stores had put limits in place, but loo paper has still disappeared from the...

        Doctors call for free 'over the phone' corona virus checks

        premium_icon Doctors call for free 'over the phone' corona virus checks

        Health GPs charging potential virus suffers between $40-80 for consults

        'Mum, you might even die': Girl's heartbreaking text

        premium_icon 'Mum, you might even die': Girl's heartbreaking text

        Health  “We are all probably getting the coronavirus..."