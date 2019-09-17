Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were “acting silly around traffic” on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.
News

Kids play chicken with peak hour traffic

Zizi Averill
17th Sep 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER leaving the school grounds, three school girls scared motorists while playing a game of chicken with oncoming traffic in North Mackay .

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed three 12-year-old girls were "acting silly around traffic" on Valley St, North Mackay just before 3pm on Monday.

It is understood the girls were running through traffic and yelling at passing cars.

The spokesman said when police officers arrived they spoke to the children and advised them to stop.

He said no formal warnings were issued.

"This is kids being stupid. But no one was hurt, no one was injured," the spokesman said.

He would not comment if the girls' school had been contacted about the incident.

being kids editors picks playing chicken qps school students traffic
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime A MAN found by a Supreme Court jury to be the leader of a "socially harmful cult" has published an apology to the blogger he unsuccessfully sued for defamation.

    Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    premium_icon Major change to Tweed’s ‘death trap’ following tragic crash

    News Speed limits at one of the Tweed’s worst pieces of road has been reduced in an...

    Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    premium_icon Mum leaves naked child in park with sibling

    Crime The older sibling was just five, court hears

    Milne open to second dwellings

    premium_icon Milne open to second dwellings

    Council News Katie Milne said she was willing to consider the merits of the second dwellings...