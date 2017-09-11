22°
Kids roll into Tyalgum's new skate park

NEW FACILITY: The launch of Tyalgum's new skate park was met with a huge reception .
Liana Turner
by

FROM the closure of its tip, some great things have come to Tyalgum village.

Coolman St was abuzz with activity for the opening of a major park upgrade on September 2.

Tyalgum Community Consultative Group chair Mic Julien said the project had been a long time in the making.

 

"It looks great and it's an accumulation of three years working with the council," Mr Julien said.

He said the skate park, which had been a rudimentary set-up, had been greatly improved along with the playground.

"It was a very small, ancient playground and that's now bigger and more modern with a set of swings," Mr Julien said.

An old barbecue at the park was replaced with a double-barbecue facility with a shelter, along with a new picnic table.

"It looks a hell of a lot nicer," Mr Julien said.

The council's community development officer for youth and families Sylvia Roylance said the upgrades were a win for the village.

But she said the process was testament to the passion and co-operation of the community.

"They just rallied together to get us to where we are," she said.

"It's been terrific."

She said while Tyalgum was a beautiful community, its geographical isolation and lack of public transport meant leisure activities could be sparse for its youth.

"We really wanted to improve the space that they have there for young people," she said.

"They wanted to feel proud about where they live. They wanted to have access to quality spaces."

She said about $200,000 in total went into the upgrades, including money saved from closing the Tyalgum Waste Transfer Station, $20,000 from the federal Stronger Communities Program and extra funding from the council.

Federal MP for Richmond Justine Elliot said it was great to see so many people turn out to celebrate the upgrade's opening.

