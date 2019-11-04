Menu
Kids set pizza box alight, starting 'significant' fire

4th Nov 2019 6:45 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a group of young people allegedly set fire to a pizza box, starting a blaze which quickly spread.

About midnight on Saturday, police, ambulance and NSW Fire & Rescue were called to a unit fire in Honeysuckle St, Tweed Heads.

The fire was contained to a single bedroom of the unit, but smoke had filled the building and other residents were evacuated.

The unit sustained significant fire and smoke and water damage.

Other units were affected by smoke.

A 35-year-old man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but no-one else was injured.

It is believed the fire was started after youths set a pizza box on fire in one of the units.

Police investigations are ongoing. 
 

