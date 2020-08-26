Kids to be excluded from school without a negative COVID-19 test

From last week, a public school student with mild respiratory symptoms needs to show a COVID-19 negative test to return to class, but further restrictions have been unveiled.

CHILDREN whose parents or carers refuse to provide a COVID-19 negative test will be excluded from attending school for ten days.

A week after announcing children with respiratory symptoms need to provide a COVID-19 negative test to return to schools, the NSW Government has confirmed further details to the restrictions.

In a communication sent to parents and carers today, detailed guidelines offered extra restrictions.

“Where a parent is unwilling to allow their child to undertake a COVID-19 test or provide the school with a negative COVID-19 test result, the student is to be excluded from school for a 10 day period,” the communication said.

“Additionally, the student must have been symptom free for at least three days before returning to school.

“For students who are unwell with respiratory symptoms, a negative COVID-19 test result must be received and sighted by the school.”

Even students who have a COVID-19 negative test have been targeted by the new restrictions.

“If, after testing negative, ongoing symptoms which persist beyond 10 days, the student should see their doctor,” the letter explained.

“The medical assessment should consider whether the symptoms are typical for that person (for example seasonal, allergic rhinitis), and provide documentation for the school if this is the case. If there are new symptoms at any time, the student should be tested again.”

Parents of carers of child who has tested negative to COVID-19 but remains ill will have to provide documentation from their GP about the illness to go back to school.

According to NSW Education, all students with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of taste, and loss of smell), even mild symptoms, should not be at school.

Also, according to NSW Health, HSC students will be prioritised when having a COVID-19 test.

“To encourage testing of these students we are asking for laboratories to prioritise their results to facilitate their return to school when they have a COVID-like illness. The students will need a negative result before they can return to school.”

