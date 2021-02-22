Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two teenage boys are currently being questioned by authorities. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Two teenage boys are currently being questioned by authorities. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Kids torched house as two slept: police

by Erin Lyons
22nd Feb 2021 8:01 AM

Two young boys have been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in the NSW southern tablelands.

Police will allege the teenagers, aged 14 and 13, doused the home in an accelerant before setting it alight and hurling a table through a window.

A 64-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were asleep in the home at the time. They were both unharmed.

Emergency crews were called to the property on Chisholm Street just before 6am Sunday.

Fire & Rescue NSW quickly extinguished the blaze and police established a crime scene.

Officers arrested the two boys just a few hours later before they were taken to Goulburn Police Station.

"The teens were interviewed and will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act," NSW Police said in a statement.

The house sustained minor damage.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Kids torched house as two slept: cops

More Stories

arson fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        Premium Content One man’s 16-year quest to find out what happened to Simone

        News A German journalist talks about meeting the Strobel family, and their anguish over Simone’s death.

        Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Premium Content Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Health COVID-19 vaccinations: How these 20 jab recipients made history

        Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        Premium Content Medicinal cannabis bungle lands 62-year-old in court

        News He had a prescription, but went to a Nimbin street dealer instead

        Aussie homeowners are happiest of all time

        Aussie homeowners are happiest of all time

        Property See where Australia's happiest vendors are.