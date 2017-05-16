Kids want spectators to shoosh

Juniors want you to remember to think twice and keep quiet if you plan on spreading negativity from the sidelines. Shoosh For Kids week runs from May 15-21

THE sporting world wants to encourage speaking out by saying nothing at all to promote positivity at junior sporting events this week.

More than 300 clubs, associations and local councils across NSW - including Tweed Byron Group 18 Junior Rugby League - have teamed up with the NSW Office of Sport and NSW Country Rugby League to promote positive sideline behaviour at junior sporting events through Shoosh for Kids Week.

The week, which runs until May 21 aims to promote respect while reminding those on the sidelines to think twice and keep quiet before criticising a player, referee, or match official.

Group 18 JRL clubs including Tweed Coast, Tugun, Seagulls, South Tweed, Bilambil, Cudgen, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah and Lennox Head, will celebrate Shoosh for Kids Week during their round six matches this Saturday.

Group 18 JRL president Mal Ham said promoting Shoosh for Kids Week across the state would deliver a consistent message for grassroots sports.

"We want junior games to be a positive, happy place for kids to enjoy themselves while being active,” Ham said.

NSW Office of Sport chief executive Matt Miller encouraged all clubs and associations to get involved with the initiative.

He said encouraging and maintaining junior participation in sport was essential for a healthy, well balanced community.

"We want to ensure that all players, officials and spectators, have a great experience when out on the field or court,” Miller said.

"Bringing the Shoosh for Kids Week to clubs and associations across NSW encourages junior sport to be promoted as a positive, happy place for kids to enjoy themselves while being active.”

Mr Miller said it wasn't too late for clubs and associations to sign up. For more information, visit: sport.nsw.gov.au/shooshforkids

Winter sports supporting Shoosh for Kids Week include AFL NSW/ACT, Basketball NSW, Country Rugby League, Football NSW, Hockey NSW, Netball NSW and NSW Rugby Union.