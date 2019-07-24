Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Kikau cops two-game ban

by Eamonn Tiernan
24th Jul 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith's Viliame Kikau has copped a two-game ban after he was found guilty at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Kikau was trying to avoid a one-game ban for a shoulder charge and was slapped with an additional week for challenging and losing.

The Panthers second-rower was cited for a tackle on St George Illawarra half Darren Nicholls during the Panthers' 40-18 win last Friday night. It means Kikau will miss games against Canberra and Canterbury.

The decision to uphold the charge raised some eyebrows and Raiders forward Sia Soliola spoke before the hearing, wanting Kikau to get off.

 

It was an unexpected outcome for Kikau at the judiciary. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
It was an unexpected outcome for Kikau at the judiciary. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

 

"Flip a coin with the way it's sort of been handled this year, the word that always comes to mind is consistency, everyone is calling for consistency," Soliola said.

"I'd like to see him play because you want to play against the best outfit."

Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu will miss his team's NRL showdown with Manly after entering an early guilty plea to his dangerous contact charge.

He is suspended for one-match for his mid-air tackle on Gold Coast's Phillip Sami during the Storm's 38-18 win at Cbus Super Stadium last weekend.

Ladder leaders Melbourne meet 2019 season surprise packets Manly at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

More Stories

darren nicholls nrl penrith panthers st george illawarra dragons viliame kikau
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    ‘Deep, moaning growls’: What a yowie sounds like

    premium_icon ‘Deep, moaning growls’: What a yowie sounds like

    News Two teens stargazing in the Hinterland believe they have captured the first sounds of the Gold Coast yowie. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO

    ‘Outrageous’ 25 year delay to Burleigh trams

    premium_icon ‘Outrageous’ 25 year delay to Burleigh trams

    News Trams to Burleigh Heads are set to be delayed by decades

    World first 'beauty snack' from Tweed earns national award

    premium_icon World first 'beauty snack' from Tweed earns national award

    Business The snack claims to boost the health of skin, hair and nails.

    All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    premium_icon All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    Offbeat The music, fashion and the lack of celebrities