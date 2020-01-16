Menu
BALLINA SIEGE: Police were able to subdue a man who threatened police before asking them to end his life at a siege in Ballina on January 15, 2020.
News

‘KILL ME’: Man threatens police at midnight siege

Alison Paterson
16th Jan 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
A 32-YEAR-old man will face Ballina Local Court today after threatening police when he locked himself in a Ballina home.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said police were called to a house on Leeson St shortly before midnight on Wednesday, after the man was detected in breach of current bail conditions due to previous domestic violence related incidents.

The occupants left the residence when police arrived, but the man aggressively confronted officers and refused to comply with their directions.

Police said the incident unfolded at 1.45am on Thursday, where the man barricaded himself in the building and threatened officers with broken glass and a door frame, before they were able to overpower him.

"He barricaded himself within a bathroom and police attempted to negotiate with him," Insp Cloake said.

"He then confronted police and threatened them with violence.

"Police deployed OC and a taser which had no effect.

"He then smashed a window and threatened police with broken shards and also threatened police with pieces of the door frame."

He said the man "appears to be very ill" and said he made threats towards police and several times and called on police to end his life.

At this stage police requested further resources, which included Insp Cloake being called to the scene.

"After a period of negotiation the matter was resolved when police breached the bedroom door and the man was tasered a second time, physically restrained and arrested," he said.

"He was treated by ambulance officers at the scene and transported to Lismore Police Station where has now been charged with various AVO breach, assault and refuse arrest and was refused bail."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

