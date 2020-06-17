Killer accused charged with razor attack back in court

The crime scene at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads, where homeless man Andy Murray was found dead in his sleeping bag. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

MURDER accused Kevin Pettiford who allegedly killed a homeless man at Tweed Heads last year and then slashed an inmate's throat while in custody, has returned to court.

The 34-year-old's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday where he faces murder and attempted murder charges.

Pettiford is accused of killing homeless man Andrew Whyte Murray while he slept inside a sleeping bag at Jack Evans Boat Harbour on November 21, 2019.

His body was found by a couple walking their dog about 11am the next day.

About a month later, Pettiford is accused of slashing an inmate's throat with a weapon made from three razor blades in Shortland prison near Cessnock in the Hunter Valley.

Police will allege he told detectives he put off the attack for a few days because he was watching Star Wars and then the cricket.

But he allegedly told police he selected his target, Nathan Mellows, because he appeared to have few friends either within or outside prison.

Mellows survived the alleged attack which required 13 staples to close the wound.

The court heard the brief for the attempted murder charge was compliant, however, police were still waiting for a post-mortem report to finalise the brief for the murder charge.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said autopsy reports could take a "considerable amount of time" but homicide cases were often priorities.

Both matters will return to court on September 23 for a further brief status mention.