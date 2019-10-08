Menu
Bodhi Johnson, 23, escaped from Townsville Correctional Centre men’s low security farm on Monday night.
Killer escapes Queensland prison farm

by KEAGAN ELDER
8th Oct 2019 9:23 AM

A TATTOOED prisoner serving six years for driving causing death has escaped from a Townsville prison.

Bodhi Johnson, 23, escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre Low Security farm last night.

He was last seen about 8.50pm on Monday wearing prison green clothing.

Johnson is described as caucasian, about 173cm tall and 53kg, with a slim build, fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a number of tattoos including "RIP Mum 30/03/59 - 05/09/2013" on his left inner forearm, a Kiwi fern with the word "family" on his inner right arm. He has "Only God can judge me" tattooed on his chest, hands holding a pistol on his lower left ribs and love tattooed across his left hand.

Johnson also has a number of identifying scars, including a circular one on his left ankle and a 20cm scar below his right knee.

Anyone who see him should immediately phone triple-0. Police said he should not be approached.

