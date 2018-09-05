Killer local line-up bands together for homelessness

LOCAL LEGION: Tweed's favourite acts, like Round Mountain Girls, hit the stage later this month for Moo Oz fest in Cudgen.

LOCAL LEGION: Tweed's favourite acts, like Round Mountain Girls, hit the stage later this month for Moo Oz fest in Cudgen.

IF you're a fan of Tweed's incredible local music scene, be warned: your brain might start glitching when you peruse the line-up for this upcoming local festival.

The 'Moo Oz: Gimme Shelter' concert, which comes to Cudgen next month, has released a line-up adorned with Tweed's finest live music acts, and it's all for a good cause, too.

The Moo Oz fest brings the best local acts in the Tweed together for a good cause.

Awareness of the plight of Tweed's homeless will be amplified at the event, with over 6000 people expected to witness some 44 acts over six stages, as the festival raises funds to support the good work of agencies across the Tweed dealing with homelessness.

The fusion of a vibrant live local arts scene and a mission to help those less fortunate should be a reflection of a community well and truly in gear, building on efforts such as the Tweed Sleepout hosted last week at Seagulls Club.

And as a concert, the day will be like few others if you're a keen fan of the local scene.

Hayley Grace and The Bay Collective will appear at Moo Oz fest.

There's the Round Mountain Girls, Krush, Hayley Grace and the Bay Collective, Matty Rogers and plenty more local talent, and with the international Killer Queen Experience as the headline act, it will be hard to sit still.

For budding musicians, there is a Youth Busking Competition (spaces are filling fast), which gives contestants a chance to win a signed guitar and an opportunity to shine on the big stage.

A children's tipi will also be available with workshops and fun activities at the Little Moo Oz Fest.

Moo Oz: Gimme Shelter Concert

When: 9am - 9pm Sunday, September 23

Where: Cudgen Leagues Club

Tickets: Trybooking.com

LINE-UP

Killer Queen Experience

Krush

Evangelos Theorie

Hayley Grace + The Bay Collective

Matty Rogers Band

Kobya

Round Mountain Girls

The Mason Rack Band

The Mangrove Jack Band

Adam Hole Band

Simone Stacey Band

Living in the '70's

Phil Barlow

Stone Rising

Ragga Jump

Shelley May Evans

Peter Lehner

Sophia Fletcher

Sally Sa

Anna + Jed

Hell + Whisky

Dave Burgener

Dan Hannaford

Jaymes Robinson

The Side Project

Seato

Catchpole

Velvet Street

The Parlour

Mel Scarlett

James Bondage the Safewords

Thor Phillips

Stoker and Commonside

Benji Guerrero + Friends

Oliver Two Hill

Distraction Duo

Sean Fitzgerald East of Eden

Trombone Kellie and Scrubby Pete

Andy Jans Brown

Watling and Bates

Love Tattoo

Verum

Tash Bitancurt

Megaritual and Shaykah

King Louie