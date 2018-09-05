Killer local line-up bands together for homelessness
IF you're a fan of Tweed's incredible local music scene, be warned: your brain might start glitching when you peruse the line-up for this upcoming local festival.
The 'Moo Oz: Gimme Shelter' concert, which comes to Cudgen next month, has released a line-up adorned with Tweed's finest live music acts, and it's all for a good cause, too.
Awareness of the plight of Tweed's homeless will be amplified at the event, with over 6000 people expected to witness some 44 acts over six stages, as the festival raises funds to support the good work of agencies across the Tweed dealing with homelessness.
The fusion of a vibrant live local arts scene and a mission to help those less fortunate should be a reflection of a community well and truly in gear, building on efforts such as the Tweed Sleepout hosted last week at Seagulls Club.
And as a concert, the day will be like few others if you're a keen fan of the local scene.
There's the Round Mountain Girls, Krush, Hayley Grace and the Bay Collective, Matty Rogers and plenty more local talent, and with the international Killer Queen Experience as the headline act, it will be hard to sit still.
For budding musicians, there is a Youth Busking Competition (spaces are filling fast), which gives contestants a chance to win a signed guitar and an opportunity to shine on the big stage.
A children's tipi will also be available with workshops and fun activities at the Little Moo Oz Fest.
Moo Oz: Gimme Shelter Concert
When: 9am - 9pm Sunday, September 23
Where: Cudgen Leagues Club
Tickets: Trybooking.com
LINE-UP
Killer Queen Experience
Krush
Evangelos Theorie
Hayley Grace + The Bay Collective
Matty Rogers Band
Kobya
Round Mountain Girls
The Mason Rack Band
The Mangrove Jack Band
Adam Hole Band
Simone Stacey Band
Living in the '70's
Phil Barlow
Stone Rising
Ragga Jump
Shelley May Evans
Peter Lehner
Sophia Fletcher
Sally Sa
Anna + Jed
Hell + Whisky
Dave Burgener
Dan Hannaford
Jaymes Robinson
The Side Project
Seato
Catchpole
Velvet Street
The Parlour
Mel Scarlett
James Bondage the Safewords
Thor Phillips
Stoker and Commonside
Benji Guerrero + Friends
Oliver Two Hill
Distraction Duo
Sean Fitzgerald East of Eden
Trombone Kellie and Scrubby Pete
Andy Jans Brown
Watling and Bates
Love Tattoo
Verum
Tash Bitancurt
Megaritual and Shaykah
King Louie