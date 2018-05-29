Kim and Michelle hand over the keys on House Rules

Kim and Michelle are giving control of the renovation of their Tweed Heads home over to their fellow teams on House Rules.

Kim and Michelle are giving control of the renovation of their Tweed Heads home over to their fellow teams on House Rules. Channel 7

KIM and Michelle are facing their most nerve-racking week on House Rules yet.

The mother and daughter handed over the keys to their family's beloved Tweed Heads home on Channel 7's reality show tonight.

It was an emotional handover as Kim, 57, and Michelle, 29, explained what the house, built by Michelle's husband's parents.

"Home is where the heart is and none of us would have it any other way," Michelle said.

"We don't want to be anywhere else. We want to be here... we just haven't gotten there (to do the renovation)."

Three generations - seven people in total - live in the three-bedroom '70s brick home.

"This is my normal, living at home with mum and dad and my sister," said Michelle.

"We are always on top of each other. If you want your five minutes yo have to drive down the street because you can't get it in there."

Their fellow teams will have just seven days to completely transform the inside of the home, according to Kim and Michelle's five design rules.

Somehow the family has gotten by without a working oven or hotplate and the study Michelle shares with her daughters, aged six and seven, doesn't even have a door.

Kim and Michelle's House Rules

Put some pizazz into a dream display home Give us 50 shades of grey and purple Go ooh la la with French provincial style for Michelle Be bold and beautiful with a black kitchen Use marble and mint in the main bathroom

Kim's three grandchildren also left notes for the teams about what they would like in their bedrooms.

The finished rooms will be delivered for judging on Sunday night's show, before Kim and Michelle tour their new home on Monday's episode.

The mother and daughter hope the teams correctly interpret their house rules.

"It's the purples that worry me," Kim said. "You can't go too wrong with the greys."

House Rules continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 7.