Kim and Michelle's emotional reno reveal on House Rules

Kim and Michelle were overwhelmed by the renovation of their family home on House Rules. Channel 7

WITHIN seconds of walking through the front door of her newly renovated home, Kim was reaching for the tissues.

The 59-year-old and her daughter Michelle, 27, couldn't hold back the tears as they toured the makeover of their brick house in Tweed Heads South on House Rules tonight.

In the reality show's most emotional house reveal so far this season, the mother and daughter were overwhelmed as their cramped living quarters - seven family members in total were living in the three-bedroom home - were transformed into fresh, modern spaces.

"It was a very emotional time.. there were a lot of tears," Kim said. "The rooms they created were just spectacular."

Kim and Michelle were happy to find their five design rules, including '50 shades of grey and purple', had been clearly understood by their fellow contestants - especially in Kim's dream kitchen.

"We were just hoping not to walk into a house full of purple walls," Michelle said.

"It was not something off The Wiggles.They did it tastefully."

While the mum and daughter were often lost for words during their walk-through, upon reflection they were so happy with the renovations they gave three of the couples perfect scores of 10.

"When you walk in it's just shock," Michelle said. "In our eyes everything was faultless.

"The teams went above and beyond. I still don't have words for it, it's that amazing."

Kim couldn't hold back the tears on House Rules tonight. Channel 7

The work has added an estimated $150,000 in value to the home, which was built by Kim's husband's parents.

"The contestants had big zones and what blew us away was they finished every part of the house," Kim said.

The down-to-earth retail assistants are also a hit with viewers. Last night's episode, when viewers saw their finished house for the first time, was one of the highest rating of the season drawing 1.413 million viewers nationally on a competitive night - out rating both The Voice live show and MasterChef.

"We didn't change who we were. We just went in and had fun," Kim said.

"I go to get bread and milk and it takes an hour. Every car that drives past the front of the house is at a walking pace."

The women will be back on the tools tomorrow night as the show moves south to Victoria where Leigh and Kristie will hand over the keys to their beach house.

House Rules leader board

Chiara & David: 38

Mel & Dave: 32

Toad & Mandy: 32

Leigh & Kristie: 32

Jess & Jared: 27

Josh & Brandon: 26