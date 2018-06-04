Kim and Michelle's new home revealed

Tweed Heads mother and daughter Kim and Michelle will see their new home tomorrow night.

LOCAL retail assistants Kim and Michelle's Tweed Heads South Home has been given a jaw-dropping makeover on House Rules.

The full interior renovation of the brick home was revealed on the reality TV show tonight.

After slogging it out over the past four weeks, mum and daughter Kim and Michelle took a back seat as their six fellow House Rules teams worked hard to give their family of seven the dream display home they've always wanted.

They asked for 50 shades of grey and purple in their house rules, and some teams were more successful in their colour choices than others.

Mel and Dave rocketed from the bottom of the leader board last week to the top of the judges scores this week, impressing with their luxurious master bedroom for Kim and a dining room fit for a dinner party.

Chiara and David bit off a bit more than they could chew, renovating four rooms in just seven days. While their black and purple kitchen blew the judges away, their other rooms dragged down their overall score.

"I love the fact that they didn't' just do black," judge Wendy Moore said.

"This (purple splash back) is so not me but I love it. On paper this would make me shudder but in reality it really excites me."

Leigh and Kristie thought they were on to a winner with Michelle's French provincial bedroom, but a perfect score of 10 eluded them.

Toad and Mandy also impressed with a luxurious lounge room with plenty of functional seating that Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen described as "bling Brady Bunch".

Maryborough brothers Josh and Brandon struggled with the house rules, particularly with Michelle's sister Melissa's request for 'comfy industrial' in her bedroom.

The children's rooms for Michelle's daughters and Melissa's son were nearly faultless, with Wendy only questioning the height of the light in the girls' bedroom.

Kim and Michelle will walk through their new home for the first time on tomorrow night's episode.

House Rules continues tomorrow at 7.30pm on Channel 7.

House Rules leader board

Mel & Dave: 24

Toad & Mandy: 23

Chiara and David: 23

Leigh & Kristie: 22

Jess & Jared: 18

Josh & Brandon: 16