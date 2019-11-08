Menu
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West attend the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards. Picture: Angela Weiss / AFP
Celebrity

Kim reveals why Kanye paid her $1.45 million

by Tyler McCarthy
8th Nov 2019 9:33 AM

KIM Kardashian revealed her husband, Kanye West, once paid her $US1 million ($A1.45 million) not to model for a rival fashion brand.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is often paid hefty sums of money to wear brands' clothes and model them on her highly popular social media accounts. Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Conference earlier this week, Kardashian revealed that she rejected a brand that was offering $US1 million (($A1.45 million)) at the behest of her third husband.

"I will say a cute story since my husband's here. So there was a fast-fashion brand, a few of them, and they would knock off Yeezy all the time, his colour palette, designs," she explained.

"So this fast-fashion brand offered me a million dollars for an Instagram post and I thought, 'OK, well that's easy' - just to wear clothes that I could pick, anything that I wanted, it's a quick post - and when I told (Kanye) about it, he asked me not to do it and said out of respect, I don't think that we should be giving them everything, they copy everything."

She continued: "I completely understood why he said no. I gladly said no. And then for Mother's Day, he handed me an envelope and it was a check for a million dollars, saying 'Thank you for not posting for the other brand'. And then - I don't know if I'm supposed to say this or if I have - and a contract to be an owner in Yeezy as a thank you."

The star concluded that the story demonstrated the "power in saying 'no' sometimes".

Although this exchange is remembered fondly by the 39-year-old reality TV mogul, West, 42, has argued with his wife over her fashion in the past.

In an October episode of the hit reality series, it was revealed that West was upset with his wife over the skin-tight look she sported at the Met Gala.

 

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being (a) rapper and lookin' at all these girls," West said back in May, People reported.

"And then looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that …' I didn't realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids," he said at the time. "A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

