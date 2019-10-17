‘Kind act’ has killed two endangered birds in Tweed

Bush stone-curlews on the Tweed coast are at risk of fatal consequences through a seemingly harmless act. Picture: Tracy Copson

A SEEMINGLY harmless act with the best intentions is putting an endangered bird species at risk of fatal consequences.

Tweed Shire Council's wildlife protection team have issued a warning to residents who are feeding the region's Bush Stone-curlews.

Processed food given to the birds has been registered as the reason for two deaths recently, with council's Pamela Gray urging residents to steer clear of their kind-natured act.

"Sadly, human food is really bad for the birds, and there have been two occurrences recently where Bush Stone-curlew chicks have not survived because of bone deformities," Ms Gray said.

"This is because they are being fed processed foods rather than their normal diet of calcium-rich insects that they thrive on."

The Bush-stone Curlew is listed as endangered, meaning there is an immediate risk of their extinction.

While they are a popular bird on the Tweed, many chicks to not make it through to adulthood, compounding the issue.

With a rise in feeding from would-be good-Samaritans becoming a health hazard - especially now during their nesting season - Ms Gray said the public's co-operation was paramount to the survival of the species.

"I know it seems harmless to feed the birds but we are urging the public to avoid doing this as there are dire consequences for the birds," she said.

"It's also important not to encourage wildlife to be dependent on humans for food.

"We are currently in the nesting season and it's really important to avoid making contact with the birds, and give them some space to nest and raise their chicks."

Anyone who comes across an injured Bush Stone-curlew is encouraged to call the Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers on their 24-hour Hotline (02) 6672 4789.