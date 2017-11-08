King of comedy at Kingy bowlo

JAY Sullivan first tried stand-up comedy at a Raw Comedy heat in 2006.

Fellow comedian Tom Gibson wrote of his performance: "An angry young man took to the stage to right some wrongs. He took no prisoners. You had to be prepared to ride some full-on topics to appreciate the jokes along the way. Some of the audience were shocked. Most people realised they were seeing the birth of something special.”

Fast forward to 2008 when he made the national Raw final at Melbourne Town Hall performing in front of 1500 people. Later that year he won the prestigious Green Faces National Final and he performed at the Sydney Opera House with Akmal Saleh and Joel Ozborn.

Sullivan is one of the most exciting new comedy acts on the scene. He was to perform at Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Bowlo a few months back but was blown out. Not by Kingscliff. But at the airport when freak winds grounded flights for a day. But he's back, with Matt Ford as support and Mandy Nolan as MC.

* Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Bowlo on Thursday, November 9 at 7.30pm. Free.