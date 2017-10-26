News

King of Vintage to swing into Tweed

Si Cranstoun brings his new old school to Twin Towns on Friday.
Si Cranstoun brings his new old school to Twin Towns on Friday. Adam Lawrence
Daniel McKenzie
by

UK rockabilly star Si Cranstoun is returning to celebrate the old with the new as only he can.

Dubbed the "King of Vintage”, Cranstoun's soulful retro sounds are regularly heard on the Tweed, with the vintage Londoner a regular at throwback festival Cooly Rocks On.

Returning to his honorary home away from home, Cranstoun will once again turn back the clock when

he plays Twin Towns on Friday night.

After releasing album Old School in 2016, Cranstoun returned with a new catalogue of songs, which tip the hat to formative influences such as Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke and "big” Joe Turner.

The album blends Cranstoun's signature retro sound, which is unashamedly 40s, 50s and 60s all the way.

Old School defies fans not to dance, and pulls people onto the floor at live shows with piano and brass, and a cascade of harmony vocals which power through songs old and new.

The show, with Cranstoun's backing band, begins at 7pm (NSW), and tickets start at $45.

Visit twintowns.com.au or call 1800 014 014 for more.

