Kings Forest fire under control

Uki and Cudgen volunteers watch over a backburn at the Kings Forest fire on Tuesday, January 23.
Uki and Cudgen volunteers watch over a backburn at the Kings Forest fire on Tuesday, January 23. Liana Turner
Aisling Brennan
by

RURAL Fire Service crews are continuing to monitor an on-going fire at Kings Forest after flames broke through containment lines.

Late last month, emergency services spent more than 24 hours trying to contain a fire that destroyed about 100ha of land on the Kings Forest estate.

The blaze began when a car caught alight on Depot Rd, Kings Forest.

While the majority of the January fire had been contained, a RFS spokesperson confirmed the fire had escaped the containment lines on the north west corner this afternoon.

The fire spread 5-6ha outside of the containment line before crews were able to control it.

"The problem with the fire is that it's burning peat,” the RFS spokesperson said.

Patrols will continue to monitor the blaze.

Topics:  fire kings forest rural fire serivice

Tweed Daily News
