Kings Forest koala walk planned for this weekend

Team Koala Tweed has been a vocal critic of proposed amendments to the Kings Forest Estate Koala Management Plan.

TEAM Koala Tweed is inviting the community to join an awareness walk to rally against changes proposed for Leda Holdings' Kings Forest koala management plan.

The group claim the changes threaten the area's endangered koala population's survival.

Team Koala Tweed president Jenny Hayes called on the community to unite at Sunday's event.

"We need the best conditions for the koalas,” she said.

"It is a privilege (for developers) to invest in the Tweed, it's not a right. (Leda) is retracting on its promises and we want those to remain.

"It's not too much to ask.”

She said the Kings Forest koala population was one of the country's most fragile.

"There's only two other spots in Australia that koalas are endangered, so they're on the brink of extinction here,” she said.

Team Koala has invited Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Tweed MP Geoff Provest to the awareness walk.

"We're hoping to have several hundred people there,” she said.

"We going to walk from the Kingscliff Bowls Club (at 10am) to the Lions Park. We will have a marquee set up, kids activities, lots of information about koalas and about Kings Forest and the promises that are being taken away from us and the koalas. There will be submissions there for people to sign. This is a time for people to come along and have their say.”

The 4500-house residential development is planned for an area between Kingscliff and Cabarita, on a semi-rural corridor between Tweed Coast Rd and the M1.

Leda Holdings is also behind the Cobaki estate, another major future Tweed development.