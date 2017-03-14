Kingscliff author offers tips to keep calm in a stressful world

TAKE THE TIME: Author of Switch Off, Angela Lockwood from Kingscliff.

AS SO many of us continue to be swept up in a world filled with social media, news and technology, it's hard to find time to relax.

But Kingscliff author Angela Lockwood is hoping to provide some simple remedies for turning off the devices and finding time for yourself.

In her latest book, Switch Off - How to Find Calm in a Noisy World, Ms Lockwood said she hoped to offer readers the chance to learn some useful skills to ensure they took better care of themselves.

"No matter what we do we're all so busy,” Ms Lockwood said.

"We're trying to juggle so many different things and what we're all doing is realising we're not being at our best, we're constantly tired and we're getting more sick. All of this is from the fallout of living life so fast, no matter our age.”

As an occupational therapist, Ms Lockwood speaks to everyone from executive board members to school children and said they're all feeling the same things as a result of technology.

"We're all feeling the pressure,” she said.

Ms Lockwood said her biggest tip was to just slow down and recognise what's actually going on for you.

"When we're so fast and doing so much we don't have the perspective to get an idea of what's happening,” she said.

For more information about Ms Lockwood's new book, visit www.angelalockwood.com.au.