A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac condition at a home in Kingscliff on Saturday.

Early in the day, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports a boy who was admitted to Tweed Hospital required urgent transfer to Lady Cilento Hospital Brisbane.

The boy was airlifted to the hospital in a critical condition, accompanied by his mother.