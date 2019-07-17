Kingscliff business on a high with back to back events

Kingscliff and District Business Chamber president Mark Humphries said consecutive events had boosted the region's small business.

BUSINESS owners in Kingscliff are on a high after a fortnight of busy traffic through the region.

Major events are the backbone of the regional economy, and the Tweed Coast has felt the positive effects of two major events back to back.

Last weekend's National Inflatable Rescue Boats Championships brought more than 1000 visitors to the region for the three-day event.

This weekend's major festival, Splendour in the Grass, in the North Byron Parklands, Wooyung, is also having a flow-on effect in the shire.

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said there was a good feeling among business owners across the region.

"Just having events in general stimulates the local economy so much, and when you have a few back to back it is just wonderful,” he said.

This weekend's musical festival will have a major impact for the accommodation and transport industries, according to Mr Humphries.

"I know our transport industry is doing very well. I spoke to one owner of a limousine business who has a number of solid bookings this week,” he said.