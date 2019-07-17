Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingscliff and District Business Chamber president Mark Humphries said consecutive events had boosted the region's small business.
Kingscliff and District Business Chamber president Mark Humphries said consecutive events had boosted the region's small business. Aisling Brennan
News

Kingscliff business on a high with back to back events

Michael Doyle
by
17th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUSINESS owners in Kingscliff are on a high after a fortnight of busy traffic through the region.

Major events are the backbone of the regional economy, and the Tweed Coast has felt the positive effects of two major events back to back.

Last weekend's National Inflatable Rescue Boats Championships brought more than 1000 visitors to the region for the three-day event.

This weekend's major festival, Splendour in the Grass, in the North Byron Parklands, Wooyung, is also having a flow-on effect in the shire.

Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries said there was a good feeling among business owners across the region.

"Just having events in general stimulates the local economy so much, and when you have a few back to back it is just wonderful,” he said.

This weekend's musical festival will have a major impact for the accommodation and transport industries, according to Mr Humphries.

"I know our transport industry is doing very well. I spoke to one owner of a limousine business who has a number of solid bookings this week,” he said.

irb championships kingscliff kingscliff chamber of commerce mark humphries splendour in the grass 2019 tweed business tweed news
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    premium_icon VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Tweed

    News NOMINATIONS are in and Tweed residents have spoken loud and clear about who their favourite hairdressers in the shire are.

    Injuries hurt United in Division One clash

    premium_icon Injuries hurt United in Division One clash

    Soccer Two goals to Emily Melnik was not enough for Tweed

    Thousands of NSW hospital workers to strike

    premium_icon Thousands of NSW hospital workers to strike

    Health Hospital workers, paramedics fearful over safety

    Police to increase patrols after LEDA Kings Forest complaint

    premium_icon Police to increase patrols after LEDA Kings Forest complaint

    Crime Patrols along Depot Rd to be increased after complaint