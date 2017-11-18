Kingscliff Central Park could honour digger: RSL

NEW NAME: Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase suggests Kingscliff Central Park is renamed Robinson Park.

A FORMER digger who died during a fierce firefight in Afghanistan, could be the identity after which Kingscliff's new Central Park is re-named.

Tweed Shire councillors have resolved to rename the park, following a public outcry over council's choice of park name without community consultation, with several submissions now received.

Kingscliff RSL put forward a proposal for the park to be named Robinson Park, after former Kingscliff man Sapper Rowan Robinson, who died aged 23, on June 6, 2011.

The young combat engineer, who grew up in Kingscliff and was an active member of Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club, was shot by insurgents after his patrol uncovered and destroyed one of the largest arms caches found by Australian Special Forces.

Councillor Warren Polglase is advocating in support of the proposal.

"It might be the right thing to do, it's one of those things where in rural areas we honour our persons who didn't come home from postings overseas,” Cr Polgalse said.

"But I'm sure that there would be a few more names that will come forward to council.”

Kingscliff RSL Vice President Brian Vickery said Bob Whittle, a Second World War pilot from Kingscliff, was also suggested but RSL members strongly supported a more recent memorial tribute.

"The RSL is very much onside,” Mr Vickery said.

"I have spoken to Rowan's parents and run the proposal by them and they are delighted that we are putting it forward.”

Dreamtime Park, is also shaping as a favoured suggestion for the park's name, for its acknowledgement of nearby Dreamtime Beach and the Tweed's Aboriginal heritage.

Other suggestions made on social media platforms include Gilmore Park (after world champion surfer, Stephanie Gilmore), while Jill Kinneally suggested Dickson Park, after her uncle Len Dickson, who founded the Cudgen Surf Life Saving Club.

A council spokesman said if a park is named after a person, that person must have made a significant and long-term contribution to Tweed Shire and its social, economic, sporting or cultural development.

The names of people still living cannot be considered.

The names of indigenous fauna or flora may also be considered.

Submissions close December 5.

