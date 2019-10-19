Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

A TWEED Shire councillor has been elected as the new president for the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce.

At Tuesday’s annual general meeting, Tweed councillor James Owen was voted into the position by the chamber’s committee.

Mr Owen said he was determined to support the area’s businesses through his role as president.

He said the chamber had a key role in positioning Kingscliff as a great place to live, work, study and visit.

“I want us to lift Kingscliff’s status as a destination for business and leisure and position us as a thriving regional business hub with a strong focus on the benefits that population growth, a booming tourism industry and the new Tweed Valley Hospital will bring the Kingscliff economy,” Mr Owen said.

Mr Owen said in the next 12 months he wanted to grow the chamber’s membership and provide more networking opportunities.

He said it was important current and future members knew the chamber was their advocate.

“It’s also essential that we provide them with interesting and innovative networking opportunities so they can connect with each other and potential customers and partners,” he said.

“One way I believe we can achieve these goals is by adopting more of a commun­ity focus and connecting with other community organisat­ions and volunteer groups.”