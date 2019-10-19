Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUSINESS ADVOCATE: Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce members Don Neale, Nerida Dean, newly elected president James Owen, Barrie Green, Paul McMahon and Brad Butson.
BUSINESS ADVOCATE: Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce members Don Neale, Nerida Dean, newly elected president James Owen, Barrie Green, Paul McMahon and Brad Butson.
News

Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

Jodie Callcott
19th Oct 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWEED Shire councillor has been elected as the new president for the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce.

At Tuesday’s annual general meeting, Tweed councillor James Owen was voted into the position by the chamber’s committee.

Mr Owen said he was determined to support the area’s businesses through his role as president.

He said the chamber had a key role in positioning Kingscliff as a great place to live, work, study and visit.

“I want us to lift Kingscliff’s status as a destination for business and leisure and position us as a thriving regional business hub with a strong focus on the benefits that population growth, a booming tourism industry and the new Tweed Valley Hospital will bring the Kingscliff economy,” Mr Owen said.

Mr Owen said in the next 12 months he wanted to grow the chamber’s membership and provide more networking opportunities.

He said it was important current and future members knew the chamber was their advocate.

“It’s also essential that we provide them with interesting and innovative networking opportunities so they can connect with each other and potential customers and partners,” he said.

“One way I believe we can achieve these goals is by adopting more of a commun­ity focus and connecting with other community organisat­ions and volunteer groups.”

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    ‘Slurring his words’: drunk driver ordered to pay compensation

    premium_icon ‘Slurring his words’: drunk driver ordered to pay...

    Crime A Gold Coast man who drove drunk and smashed through a fence has been ordered to pay the owners thousands in compensation

    ‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

    premium_icon ‘A loveable larrikin’: Tributes to crash victim

    News The family of a much-loved Gold Coast businessman who lost his life in a motorcycle...

    Union on Provest’s back over promise

    premium_icon Union on Provest’s back over promise

    Health Despite being a promise leading up to March’s state election, no decision has been...

    Woman pronounced dead after crash

    premium_icon Woman pronounced dead after crash

    News The woman has died after crashing into a building on a major road