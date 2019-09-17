Menu
BACK TO BACK: Kingscliff are on top of the Gold Coast Hockey for the second year running, defeating Nerang in the division one grand final. Picture: Supplied
Hockey

Kingscliff creates history in grand final triumph

Michael Doyle
17th Sep 2019 3:14 PM
KINGSCLIFF have proven themselves to be the finest hockey club in the Gold Coast and Tweed following last weekend’s grand finals.

Both the men’s and women’s division one sides took out their premiership, the first time the club has achieved that in their 57 year history.

The men took out the Gold Coast competition for the second consecutive year, sealing their recent dominance with a 2-1 win over Nerang.

Jake Farrell, who joined the side this season, opened the scoring for the defending champions in the decider.

Henry Prichard’s strike was enough for the Tweed-club to win the title and complete the special day for the club.

Coach Nathan Eglington said he could not have been happier after the game.

“We had a really good year,” he said.

“To win it two times in a row especially being a Tweed team in a Gold Coast competition is really good.”

The significance of the Kingscliff’s accomplishment was very special for Eglington, whose grandfather was one of the club’s founding members and his uncle, Greg Edwards, coached the women’s side to glory on the same day.

Kingscliff’s division two men’s side we also crowned champions on the weekend, winning their grand final to make it three titles for the club.

gold coast hockey kingscliff hockey club
Tweed Daily News

