Kingscliff duo make the most of beach life

TANTALISINGLY GOOD: Kingscliff locals Tania Usher and Georgie Josephson have created Blue Ginger Picnics to bring a touch of elegance to the outdoors. Scott Powick

WHAT started as a shared love of picnics between two friends has turned into a blossoming business that's quickly becoming the toast of the Tweed.

Tania Usher and Georgie Josephson are bringing a touch of elegance to the humble picnic and helping people make lasting memories when visiting the region.

Blue Ginger Picnics has teamed up with 12 regional farmers to offer a selection local meats, baked goods and fresh produce to create specialised picnics for special occasions.

We chat to Tania about Blue Ginger Picnics:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? Every day feels like the weekend when your office is at the creek, you hold meetings walking along the beach and collaborate at the local markets.

We're proud to have created a business that showcases the beauty and talent of our region.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Tweed is flanked by two high-profile regions when it comes to tourism and events.

Our biggest challenge is connecting with Gold Coast and Byron Bay visitors and encouraging them to also explore the stunning landscapes of the Tweed.

Each region has its unique gifts and we believe visitors will value the unique experiences we offer them while visiting the Tweed.

What's the biggest advantage of operating a business in Tweed?

Connecting with so many fascinating, generous and inspiring business owners in the Tweed is a daily highlight. Collaborating with like-minded local businesses, who love this region as much as we do, has enabled us to grow a loyal and supportive group of mentors, clients and friends.

We're blessed that everyone we meet loves our business concept and is happy to offer feedback or introduce us to other wonderful people.

It nurtures our philosophy that we all succeed when we help others succeed.

What are your future plans for the business?

From the onset, our vision centred around creating a "live outside” movement.

Many studies highlight the benefits of spending more time outdoors and our dream is to encourage visitors from around the world to come and uncover our abundance of undiscovered gems.

Also, as women who've raised children as single mothers during various chapters of our life, our vision is to create business opportunities for other mothers who crave spending more time outdoors, while still being able to raise children on their terms.

Fast facts

To order your own picnic, or find out more about Blue Ginger Picnics: