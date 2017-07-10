Kingscliff enjoy scoring spree in big hockey win

Casuarina's Oliver Conroy carries the ball forward while Labrador's Roy Stephen tries to channel him away from goal.

A SECOND-HALF scoring spree has delivered Kingscliff a 4-0 win over Capri in the Tweed Border and Gold Coast combined men's hockey competition on the weekend.

After a scoreless first-half, Kingscliff blew their opponents away in the second, with an Andrew Ridgewell hat-trick and a single to Jaron Wilson securing the big win.

In other matches, Labrador scored two second-half goals to claw their way past Casuarina in a tight affair.

After leading 2-1 at half-time, Casuarina were unable to hold off a fast finishing Labrador, who hit the back of the net in the last 10 minutes of the game to seal the win 3-2.

An impressive drag flick from Waratah Bobcats' Tim Willis secured a 1-nil victory for his side over Mudgeeraba.

The Bobcats played the game on their terms and offered Mudgeeraba very little chance to equalise, with goal keeper Zac Grace only called upon once for a save.

An undermanned Murwillumbah fought valiantly in a 3-1 loss to Burleigh, while Griffith Roosters had the bye.

In the women's draw, Waratah Falcons matched it with competition pacesetters Burleigh for a 2-all draw in the match of the round.

Burleigh looked to have the match sewn up when they held a 2-1 lead with under a minute to go.

But Waratah's decision to send midfielder Bobbie Philip to high forward paid off when a defensive tackle from Amy Paron put Philip through on goal.

After latching onto the long pass from Paron, Phillip shrugged off two Burleigh defenders to hit the circle and receive a short corner for her side after a foul from Burleigh's keeper.

Taken after the final whistle, the short corner found Stacy Butters, who hit the equaliser.

In other matches, Kingscliff and Capri played out a 4-all goalfest, with Ella Shultz the pick of players with a double for Kingscliff.

A depleted Murwillumbah, who were without three regular first graders leading into their match, fought valiantly in a loss to Mudgeeraba.

Already up against it, Murwillumbah lost key players Melissa Johnston and Carly Manning to injury in the first half. When Kellie Roatz went down in the second, Murwillumbah wee unable to hold on in a 4-1 loss.

Casuarina were strong against Labrador, hitting two opening half goals to secure a 2-1 win, while Mullumbimby suffered a 5-3 loss at the hands of Capri.

Results: Men's: Labrador 3 d Casuarina 2. Burleigh 3 d Murwillumbah 1. Waratah Bobcats 1 d Mudgeeraba 0. Kingscliff 4 d Capri 0. Griffith bye. Women's: Waratah Falcons drew 2-all with Burleigh. Kingscliff drew 4-all with Capri. Casuarina 2 d Labrador 1. Capri 5 d Mullumbimby 3. Mudgeeraba 4 d Murwillumbah 1.