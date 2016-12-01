Kingscliff firms as training base for NSW Blues

Coach Craig Bellamy (right) and assistant Andrew Johns during a NSW State of Origin training run at Cudgen in 2010.

KINGSCLIFF has emerged as the likely new home of the Blues as they look to wrest back the State of Origin shield.

The Blues are expected to set up camp at Kingscliff in the lead up to the opening game of the 2017 series in Brisbane and will return again to prepare for game three.

While the move has not yet been confirmed, Blues coach Laurie Daley and NSWRL chairman George Peponis are scheduled to attend a function at Mantra on Salt Beach on Friday.

NSWRL head of public relations Tracie Edmondson said an annoucement on the new training base is expected to be made next week.

"We haven't announced anything just yet,” she said today.

"We hope to have something finalised by the end of next week.”

The Blues have been based at Coffs Harbour since 2014 but team management have in recent months been scouting a range of alternate venues for 2017 before moving into their $20million Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park from 2018.

Venues being discussed include Ballina, the Central Coast and the Blue Mountains but Kingscliff is favoured to get the nod.

With two games to be played in Brisbane next season, a move to Kingscliff would mean NSW could simply catch a bus to Suncorp Stadium before each game.

NSW is expected to remain in Sydney to prepare for game two of the series.

Former Cudgen junior Tom Learoyd-Lahrs warms up during the NSW State of Origin training run at Ned Byrne Field in 2010. Blainey Woodham

While the move has not yet been confirmed it is expected that the Blues will train at the Cudgen Hornets' home ground.

Other training facilities and accommodation options for the Blues and their support staff are within a close proximity.

The move would be a return of sorts with the Blues having spent time at Kingscliff in 2010 when coach Craig Bellamy was in charge.

The Blues trained at Ned Byrne Field in the lead up to game two of that series.

Game one of the Origin series will be played in Brisbane on May 31 with the Blues determined to end the dominance of Queensland who have won 10 of the past 11 series.