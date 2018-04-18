Kingscliff Foreshore park to honour sapper Rowan Robinson

THE new Rowan Robinson Park on the Kingscliff foreshore will be officially opened this weekend.

The community is invited to celebrate the new park, which is part of Tweed Shire Council's $22 million foreshore redevelopment project, on Saturday, April 21.

But the celebrations have been tainted by malicious damage to seating in the park.

Council's recreation services manager Stewart Brawley said the official opening marks a significant milestone in the redevelopment of the Kingscliff beachfront.

"Rowan Robinson Park will be at the heart of the Kingscliff community long into the future and we wanted to ensure the first gathering celebrates those who the park was built for," Mr Brawley said.

"Students from Kingscliff High School will be providing entertainment on the day with some amazing young performers taking their first steps.

"We would encourage people to bring a blanket and a picnic lunch, or grab a takeaway from one of the local cafes, and enjoy some great entertainment."

The park has been named in honour of Rowan Robinson, a Kingscliff High School graduate and Cudgen Headland Surf Life Saving Club member who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the renovation of the Kingscliff Community Hall, which is expected to be completed by the end of May, before work begins on the Lions Park area to the south of the surf club.

"Looking back at our original plans, the hall renovation is actually right on schedule," Mr Brawley said.

"The park and the holiday park were completed well ahead of schedule and I'm sure everybody in Kingscliff has enjoyed having access through to the beach.

"The Lions Park upgrade will not be as extensive and will mainly involve the replacement of old furniture and shelters, better path connections and more shade."

The park opening event is scheduled for 9am-1pm with formal proceedings from 10am.