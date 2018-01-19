Menu
Kingscliff Foreshore park upgrades power on

Construction of the Kingscliff's new Central Park is almost complete.
Aisling Brennan
TWEED Shire Council is weeks away from announcing the official opening of the Kingscliff Foreshore Park.

As work on the $22million project has been running ahead of schedule, access through the park to the beach was opened to the public before Christmas.

The council's community and natural resources director, Tracey Stinson, said the council was not yet able to give a date for when final approvals would be granted because there was still a significant amount of work to be completed.

"A lot of the remaining work is electrical to ensure all amenities including barbecues and lighting are safe and fully operational,” Ms Stinson said.

"I understand people are champing at the bit to start using the park, but keep in mind at this point the project as a whole is running about three months ahead of schedule.

"We should be in a position by February to announce an opening date.”

Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce president Mark Humphries was pleased to hear work was still running ahead of schedule after the holiday break.

"Council has done an excellent job of keeping local businesses informed at every stage of the process,” Mr Humphries said.

"There is obviously a lot of excitement among businesses and the community in general about the park's opening.”

