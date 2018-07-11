Kingscliff gets ready to wake up with the Today Show

WAKE UP : The new Rowan Robinson Park at Kingscliff, photographed at sunrise by local photographer Bryan Ricketts, will be where Today Show weather will be presented.

KINGSCLIFF is pulling out all the stops to showcase the beauty of the Tweed when the Today Show broadcasts live from Rowan Robinson Park.

Working with with Destination Tweed and Destination NSW, Channel Nine's Today Show weather presenter Natalie Cooper will be doing her live weather crosses at the Kingscliff foreshore from 6-9am.

"There's going to be producers, artist and chefs cooking on site and the live weather crosses will showcase the beautiful parkland,” Destination Tweed's spokesperson Kylie Mitchell-Smith said.

"We'd love the community to come down tomorrow. The more the merrier.”

This will be the second time in a year the Today Show has been to the Tweed Shire, after the entire show was broadcast live from the Tweed Valley in October, 2017.

"The Today Show chose Kingscliff as the location to do the weather crosses having been up here for their live broadcast at Tweed Regional Gallery last year,” Ms Mitchell-Smith said.