Kingscliff hero is recognised

HEROIC ACTIONS: Kingscliff's Jacob Brown was just 13 years old when he performed CPR on a man who had collapsed at the beach.

A KINGSCLIFF boy who performed CPR on a man who collapsed on the beach has received one of Australia's most prestigious awards.

Jacob Brown was just 13 years old when he saw a member of the public, who had been collecting bait, suddenly collapse.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and called for help, asking Jacob if he knew how to perform CPR.

Jacob, who had previous training in CPR, immediately rolled the man into the recovery position and cleared his airway.

He checked for vital signs and after finding the man unresponsive, he began CPR until NSW Ambulance arrived.

Three years later, the now 16-year-old was flown to Sydney on Tuesday with his dad Paul to receive a Royal Lifesaving Society of Australia Award from the Governor of New South Wales, the honourable David Hurley.

His mother, Nicole Brown, said it was "nice for Jacob to be acknowledged”.

"I think as a kid learning how to do resuscitation is one thing, but actually having to put it in practice is quite overwhelming and daunting and to persist with it until emergency services arrived, I think it's quite extraordinary, so we're very proud of him,” she said.

"We weren't there, we were both at work but he had ridden his bike down to see the whales, it was school holidays so there were no adults that he knew around him, so to be the only one that knew what to do and then be told to stop but to know that he wasn't meant to stop, and to keep going until the police got there, is pretty outstanding.”

Jacob, who is a "boy of few words”, said it was nice to be recognised but was not something he expected.

"I feel like I would have done it anyway, I didn't really need the award,” he said.

"I was pretty surprised to be nominated for the award, it wasn't something I was expecting.

"It was nice getting to meet the Governor, it was really good.”

According to a statement from Royal Life Saving Australia, "High Commendations were awarded to Jacob Brown who showed maturity well beyond his years, extraordinary confidence in his ability and immediately took control of a very difficult situation”.

Royal Life Saving NSW Chief Executive Officer Michael Ilinsky said it was vital to stop and shine the spotlight on unsung heroes of the community.

"Every year the Royal Life Saving Society presents special commendation awards to those people who have displayed outstanding initiative, expertise and empathy towards their fellow human beings by applying vital lifesaving skills in emergency situations,” he said.

"What is so amazing about these awards are the inspiring stories behind the winners, people who have taken their life in their hands to help someone else and exhibited astonishing bravery. All the recipients have very powerful stories to tell.”