Kingscliff High School stands up to bullies

SPEAKING OUT: Kingscliff High School students help each other stand up to bullying.

KINGSCLIFF High School students have had enough when it comes to bullying in their playground.

As part of the National Day of Action against bullying and violence the students worked together to educate younger children on ways to deal with bullies on Friday, March 17.

Principal Michael Hensley said year seven and eight students participated in four different workshops to learn how to become an "upstander” and learn how to prevent bullying in a safe way.

"At Kingscliff High School we value the importance of a safe and supportive learning community for all of our students,” Mr Hensley said.

"The best way to stop bullying is for all of us to speak up against it, to be an upstander.”

"The vast majority of our kids are fantastic who don't like to see bullying happen. Our message is that if they are not OK with it, get with the strength and be an upstander.”

Year 10 student Juan Erezuma said he was impressed by how quickly the younger students had responded to the program.

A lot of kids I've spoken to have actually taken it on board and have been talking about it,” Mr Erezuma said.

"I went to the resilience course and all of the (students) had great answers for everything, they straight away had the answer and knew what they were talking about.”

More than 1,810 schools across Australia participated in the National Day Of Action against bullying and violence last Friday.

Char of the education council Minister Jeremy Rockliff said it was important for school children to learn the values of standing up for themselves.

"I'm proud that schools are empowering their communities to get involved and are taking action to put the spotlight on bullying and how to address it,” Mr Rockliff said. "Bullying and violence have absolutely no place in schools or outside of schools.”