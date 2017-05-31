Kingscliff is on display in TV commercial

CHECK US OUT: Tony Byrne, Carolyn Byrne, Nerida Dean and Mark Humphries from the Kingscliff District Chamber of Commerce.

KINGSCLIFF businesses are putting their village on the map in a push to drive more tourists into town.

Prime 7 will be broadcasting a TV commercial featuring Kingscliff businesses and its surroundings to more than one million people.

Orchestrated by the Kingscliff Business Chamber, president Mark Humphries said the ad hopefully would encourage people to visit the coastal town.

"The purpose of the ad is to drive traffic into Kingscliff,” Mr Humphries said.

"The brief is very much about getting people to experience it, whether it's for the first or second time but the key message is once you've visited come back and stay.

"Originally the brief was for day-trippers. We've got our beaches and our cafes but we've also got our hinterland and Tropical Fruit World.”

Mr Humphries said business chamber members had all pitched in to help fund the ad.

"The local businesses have been quite generous in giving in finances,” he said.

"It's all been funded by them. We're fortunate we had one member, who I'll leave nameless, who got us going and then the smaller businesses have come in monthly.”

Mr Humphries said the ad will be broadcast from this week onwards in South East Queensland and North Coast New South Wales.

"The demographics are from Yatala to the border and there's a catchment there of about 660,000 people,” Mr Humphries said.

"Then you've got the border to Yamba and then Yamba across to Tenterfield and that catchment is about 380,000 people.

"We're going to obviously get our home turf here so that will be covered.”